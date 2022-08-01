Williams Becomes Eighth Hurricane Named To Watch List
University of Miami safety James Williams made the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List. The announcement was made public by the Maxwell Football Club Monday.
Since 1995, the award is given annually to the best defensive player in college football. The accolade is named after the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame member.
Williams is the eighth Hurricane selected to at least one preseason watch list, including the second on the defensive side of the ball (Leonard Taylor Made The Nagurski Watch List).
Williams is one of 15 ACC players who made the list. Williams is long athletic (6-5, 224) sophomore defender who earned All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition last year.
A former five-star, top-20 recruit spent a year at Western High School before returning to American Heritage High School for his senior year. Williams appeared in all 10 games for which he was healthy in 2022. The second-year player recorded seven starts, 31 tackles, and a team-best two interceptions.
If Williams is able to win the award he would be only the second Miami Hurricane to claim the award. Dan Morgan earned the honor after his superb 2000 season.