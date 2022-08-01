Williams Becomes Eighth Hurricane Named To Watch List

University of Miami safety James Williams made the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List. The announcement was made public by the Maxwell Football Club Monday.

Since 1995, the award is given annually to the best defensive player in college football. The accolade is named after the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame member.

Williams is the eighth Hurricane selected to at least one preseason watch list, including the second on the defensive side of the ball (Leonard Taylor Made The Nagurski Watch List).



