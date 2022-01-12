With Texas A&M visit off, high chance Stewart visits UM this weekend
Miami Monsignor Pace High School 4-star DE Shemar Stewart was planning to go to Texas A&M for an unofficial visit this weekend.But now that’s off.Per a source close to Stewart “things just didn’t l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news