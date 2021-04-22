CaneSport - With one of their AAU coaches on board, could Duren and Williams follow?

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has a couple of the nation’s top basketball prospects in 5-star center Jalen Duren and four-star point guard Justice Williams.

The Miami Hurricanes, along with numerous other top programs around the nation, have offered and recruited both for months.

Now, though, Miami might have gained an advantage over the other programs.

DJ Irving.

As CaneSport reported Wednesday afternoon, Irving will be announces as soon as today as taking over Adam Fisher’s spot as a UM assistant coach. And Irving coached both players with Team Final, which is one of the nation’s top AAU programs. A Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware program, Team Final has produced former Hurricanes Lonnie Walker, Davon Reed and Jaquan Newton.

So where do the Canes stand with Duren and Williams?

“Miami has always been on their radar,” said AAU Team Final coach Wayne Jones, who has coached with the program since 2013. “They’ve been recruiting them for quite a while, since Adam Fisher was there. Both are pretty wide open, trying to build relationships with schools.”

As for the potential impact of the Irving hiring with the Canes’ chances, certainly the coach has a great prior relationship with both.

But at the same time, the l duo will be going through the recruiting process with all options open.

“They have a great relationship (with Irving),” Jones said. “I think in any situation a kid is always going to look at the school and do what’s best for them, but it always helps when you’re recruiting a kid that knows you.

“DJ is going to do a great job recruiting any kid, not just them. He works hard, good energy, great dude. He knows what he’s doing. And I know he has our program supporting him. He’s going to be a coach that rises fast up the ranks.”

So what’s at stake with the two stellar prospects?