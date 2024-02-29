Advertisement
Women's Basketball: ACC Announces 2024-25, 2025-26 Home and Away Opponents

Staff

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the women’s basketball home and away opponents for its member institutions on Thursday, Feb. 29, on the ACC Network.

Each league season follows an 18-game format, with Miami facing Florida State at home and on the road each campaign.

2024-25 Home Opponents

Florida State, SMU, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Boston College

2024-25 Away Opponents

Florida State, California, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Clemson, NC State, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse

2025-26 Home Opponents

Florida State, California, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Clemson, NC State, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse

2025-26 Away Opponents

Florida State, SMU, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Boston College


Notes

Miami will go to and host Florida State each season

Miami hosts ACC newcomer SMU in 2024-25

The Canes travel to California to play Cal and Stanford in the 2024-25 season. Miami will host both of those teams in 2025-26

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

