CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the women’s basketball home and away opponents for its member institutions on Thursday, Feb. 29, on the ACC Network.

Each league season follows an 18-game format, with Miami facing Florida State at home and on the road each campaign.

2024-25 Home Opponents

Florida State, SMU, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Boston College

2024-25 Away Opponents

Florida State, California, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Clemson, NC State, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse