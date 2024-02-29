Women's Basketball: ACC Announces 2024-25, 2025-26 Home and Away Opponents
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the women’s basketball home and away opponents for its member institutions on Thursday, Feb. 29, on the ACC Network.
Each league season follows an 18-game format, with Miami facing Florida State at home and on the road each campaign.
2024-25 Home Opponents
Florida State, SMU, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Boston College
2024-25 Away Opponents
Florida State, California, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Clemson, NC State, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse
2025-26 Home Opponents
Florida State, California, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Clemson, NC State, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse
2025-26 Away Opponents
Florida State, SMU, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Boston College
Notes
Miami will go to and host Florida State each season
Miami hosts ACC newcomer SMU in 2024-25
The Canes travel to California to play Cal and Stanford in the 2024-25 season. Miami will host both of those teams in 2025-26
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook