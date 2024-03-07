GREENSBORO, N.C. – All season long, they’ve shown their resiliency. On Thursday afternoon, the Hurricanes did it again in their ACC Tournament opener. Ninth-seeded Miami, keyed by a 10-0 fourth-quarter run, overcame a double-digit deficit to clinch a 60-59 win over eight-seeded North Carolina in the tournament opener for both teams. With the win, the Hurricanes (19-11) advance to Friday’s tournament quarterfinals, where they will face top-seeded Virginia Tech. Miami had four players finish in double figures, led by Shayeann Day-Wilson, who scored 13 points. Lazaria Spearman notched her fourth double-double of the season – and second straight – with 12 points and ten rebounds. Latasha Lattimore added 12 points, and Ja’Leah Williams contributed 11 points, including three on a long first-half buzzer-beater that gave the Hurricanes an emotional lift when they needed one.

