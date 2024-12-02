Women's Basketball: Cavinder drops 30 points in 83-74 win over Quinnipiac

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Haley Cavinder dropped a game-high 30 points, dished out nine assists, and recorded seven rebounds to lead the University of Miami women’s basketball team (7-0) to a clutch 83-74 overtime victory over Quinnipiac (6-1) in the Championship Game of the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament.

The win marked Miami’s seventh consecutive victory to commence the season, as the Hurricanes are off to a sensational start in the Tricia Cullop era.

Haley Cavinder was sensational, as she reached 30 points for the second time this season while also leading the team in assists and finishing tied for second in rebounds in a near triple-double performance.

She reached 30 points on 11-21 shooting from the field, 3-9 from behind the arc, and 5-6 at the free throw line. Haley Cavinder earned MVP honors for the Tournament for her tremendous play in Miami’s two victories over the weekend.

Cameron Williams chipped in 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds as she nearly recorded her second consecutive double-double. Williams was recognized as a member of the All-Tournament Team for exceptional play this weekend.

Jasmyne Roberts was outstanding for Miami, scoring 14 points and grabbing three rebounds. Roberts logged 32 minutes of playing time and earned a plus/minus of +13.

Hanna Cavinder had another outstanding performance for the Canes. She scored nine points while knocking down 2-4 shots from behind the arc, recorded seven assists, and tallied two steals. Ahnay Adams had an electric performance off the bench, providing an immense spark for the Canes.

Adams scored eight points, grabbed three rebounds, and recorded three steals. Miami got off to an exceptional start, as they buried 5-7 shots from behind the arc in the first quarter alone to build a 23-16 lead entering the second stanza.