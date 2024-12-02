Women's Basketball: Cavinder drops 30 points in 83-74 win over Quinnipiac

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Haley Cavinder dropped a game-high 30 points, dished out nine assists, and recorded seven rebounds to lead the University of Miami women’s basketball team (7-0) to a clutch 83-74 overtime victory over Quinnipiac (6-1) in the Championship Game of the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament.
The win marked Miami’s seventh consecutive victory to commence the season, as the Hurricanes are off to a sensational start in the Tricia Cullop era.
Haley Cavinder was sensational, as she reached 30 points for the second time this season while also leading the team in assists and finishing tied for second in rebounds in a near triple-double performance.
She reached 30 points on 11-21 shooting from the field, 3-9 from behind the arc, and 5-6 at the free throw line. Haley Cavinder earned MVP honors for the Tournament for her tremendous play in Miami’s two victories over the weekend.
Cameron Williams chipped in 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds as she nearly recorded her second consecutive double-double. Williams was recognized as a member of the All-Tournament Team for exceptional play this weekend.
Jasmyne Roberts was outstanding for Miami, scoring 14 points and grabbing three rebounds. Roberts logged 32 minutes of playing time and earned a plus/minus of +13.
Hanna Cavinder had another outstanding performance for the Canes. She scored nine points while knocking down 2-4 shots from behind the arc, recorded seven assists, and tallied two steals. Ahnay Adams had an electric performance off the bench, providing an immense spark for the Canes.
Adams scored eight points, grabbed three rebounds, and recorded three steals. Miami got off to an exceptional start, as they buried 5-7 shots from behind the arc in the first quarter alone to build a 23-16 lead entering the second stanza.
The Canes proceeded to shoot 50 percent from the field in the second quarter, while limiting the Bobcats to just 25 percent shooting in the frame, as Miami extended their lead up to 15 points going into halftime. The two squads went back and forth over the third quarter, and Miami entered the final period ahead by 14 points.
Quinnipiac battled back in the final frame and managed to take a three-point lead with just under 30 seconds remaining. Miami forced a jump ball and on the next possession, Haley Cavinder buried a contested 3-pointer to tie the game up.
The Canes got a defensive stop on the final possession of regulation to send the game to overtime.Miami dominated the extra period, as they outscored Quinnipiac 16-7 to earn the 83-74 victory and win the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament Championship.
The All-Tournament Team consisted of Haley Cavinder (MVP), Cameron Williams, Gal Raviv (Quinnipiac), Jackie Grisdale (Quinnipiac), Lexi Alexander (Southeastern Louisiana), and Keanna Rembert (Charlotte).
The Canes will return to the court on Wednesday, December 4, as they are slated to host Vanderbilt at 5 p.m. as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.
