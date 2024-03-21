CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Katie Meier announced Thursday that she is retiring as the University of Miami head women’s basketball coach.

Meier, who led the Hurricanes for 19 seasons, is the school's all-time winningest basketball coach (men's or women's) with 362 career victories. She led Miami to 11 20-win seasons, 10 NCAA Tournament berths, and the program's first-ever trip to the Elite Eight in 2023. She was named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year in 2011 and the 2013 USA Basketball National Coach of the Year.

“Nineteen years ago, I was offered my dream job to be the head coach of the University of Miami, and while I have absolutely loved living that dream, it is with a heart full of pride and gratitude that I announce my retirement from coaching,” Meier said. “Miami is an incredibly special place, and my journey here has been an honor and a privilege. Today is a day to celebrate and reflect on the amazing success that was achieved through collaboration with outstanding people.”

Meier will transition into a new role with Miami Athletics as a special advisor to the Vice President/Director of Athletics.

“Katie has done a remarkable job leading our women’s basketball program for nearly two decades,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “Her list of accomplishments speaks for itself, but her legacy extends far beyond the court. She has been an incredible ambassador not only for Miami basketball but for the sport of women’s basketball and for the University of Miami.

“We are excited to continue working with Katie as a member of the Hurricanes Family.”

Over Meier's 19 seasons, the Hurricanes earned 13 postseason berths, including ten straight from 2009-10 to 2018-19. In 2022-23, Meier’s Hurricanes advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for the first time in program history, defeating eighth-seeded Oklahoma State, top-seeded Indiana, and fourth-seeded Villanova before bowing to eventual national champion LSU in the regional final.

Meier, who was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, coached 16 All-ACC honorees, five All-America selections, and six WNBA draft picks during her tenure in Coral Gables. The Hurricanes also excelled in the classroom throughout Meier’s 19 seasons as head coach, as 17 student-athletes earned ACC All-Academic honors, four of whom earned multi-year accolades.

Meier, the longest-tenured head coach in the ACC, is one of just nine coaches to record more than 150 ACC wins. Her nine seasons with 20-plus victories rank her 21st among all active head coaches and 12th among active Power 6 Conference head coaches.

Before arriving at Miami, Meier was the head coach at Charlotte for four seasons, which included an NCAA Tournament berth in 2003, when she was named Conference USA Coach of the Year.

Meier was a standout player at Duke, earning Freshman All-America honors in 1986 and Kodak WBCA District 2 All-America accolades in 1990. She was also a 1988 GTE Academic All-American. In 2002, Meier was named to the inaugural induction class in the Blue Devils’ Hall of Honor. That same year, she was named to the ACC’s 50th Anniversary Team, and in 2006, she was recognized as an ACC Legend.

A native of Wheaton, Ill., Meier graduated from Wheaton Central High School in 1985 and, in October 2009, was inducted into her high school’s athletic hall of fame.

