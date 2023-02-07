Women's BB: Miami guard Jasmyne Roberts named ACC player of the week
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – For the first time in her career, University of Miami sophomore guard Jasmyne Roberts was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league Monday.
The accolade comes after Roberts averaged 17.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in Miami’s wins over Clemson and Georgia Tech. The guard shot 50 percent from the field and added four assists and three steals to her weekend stat line.
Roberts tallied the second 20-point outing of her career on Thursday, totaling 21 points in Miami’s 69-66 overtime victory over Clemson. The guard tallied 16 of her 21 points in the second half of the game, shooting 87.5 percent (7-of-8) from the field in the final 20 minutes of regulation play.
Against Georgia Tech, Roberts led the Hurricanes in both scoring and rebounding, recording 13 points and nine rebounds, respectively. For the third time this season, Roberts was just one rebound shy of her first career double-double.
The Jacksonville, Fla., native has totaled seven double-digit scoring outings this season and currently ranks second on the team in rebounding at 5.0 boards per contest.
Roberts is the first Hurricane to win an ACC Player of the Week honor since Destiny Harden did so on March 1, 2021.
The Hurricanes are back in action on Thursday when they host No. 19 Florida State at the Watsco Center. Tipoff in Coral Gables, Fla., is set for 6 p.m. and the game will air on Bally Sports.
Courtesy of Megan Barnes of Miami Athletics
