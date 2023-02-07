CORAL GABLES, Fla. – For the first time in her career, University of Miami sophomore guard Jasmyne Roberts was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league Monday.

The accolade comes after Roberts averaged 17.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in Miami’s wins over Clemson and Georgia Tech. The guard shot 50 percent from the field and added four assists and three steals to her weekend stat line.

Roberts tallied the second 20-point outing of her career on Thursday, totaling 21 points in Miami’s 69-66 overtime victory over Clemson. The guard tallied 16 of her 21 points in the second half of the game, shooting 87.5 percent (7-of-8) from the field in the final 20 minutes of regulation play.