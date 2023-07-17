The NBA Summer League concluded Sunday for former Miami Hurricanes Isaiah Wong (Indiana Pacers) and Jordan Miller (Los Angeles Clippers) as both look to make a roster.

Wong finished off summer league in impressive fashion scoring a team-high 24 points hitting 5-of-7 from three point range. He made six of his thirteen shots from the field and added three assists.

Miller logged only six points in a 104-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He played a team-high 26 minutes and 2-for2 from the field including one three pointer. He also tallied five rebounds and two assists.

Over the course of five games, Wong averaged 11.8 points, 1 rebound and 2.6 assists per contest while Miller averaged 7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

The Clippers selected Miller with the 48th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and Wong was selected 55th by the Pacers. Both were key members of the Miami Hurricanes basketball team that made it to its first Elite Eight and Final Four in school history in back-to-back seasons.