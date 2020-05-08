WR adds Miami Hurricanes offer, UM in tentative top 2
New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman School Class of 2022 WR AJ Johnson added a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer May 7.He currently lists offers from UM, Tennessee, Kansas, Mississippi State, Georgia...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news