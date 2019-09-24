News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 22:06:43 -0500') }} football Edit

WR picks up Tuesday night offer during phone call with Stubblefield

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Plantation (FL) American Heritage WR Douglas Emilien was on hand for Miami’s game against Central Michigan, and he spoke with David Cooney while there.“He said they were interested in me, said I’m ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}