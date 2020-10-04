Xavier Restrepo: Big motto for Canes is `play the next play'
True freshman WR/PR Xavier Restrepo is one of those quick/shifty playmakers that can turn in explosive plays.But, so far this season, he's been relegated to watching and learning while working hard...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news