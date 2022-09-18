After Miami's loss to Texas A&M, coach Mario Cristobal announced that wide receiver Xavier Restrepo's foot injury would keep him out past this game. "It'll be a while. It’ll be a minimum six weeks,” said Cristobal.

His absence on Saturday left a gaping hole in the offense and failed to score a single touchdown after averaging 50 points per game over the first two games. Miami completed just 50 percent of its passes and outside of tight end Will Mallory, nobody had over 50-yards receiving.

On top of losing his 11 receptions and 172-yards, his role on special teams was missed. Miami had just three return yards total and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson muffed a punt that led to an eventual Texas A&M score.

Restrepo injured his foot the week prior to A&M and that was why he was missing a portion of the Southern Miss game in the first half. The finality of the injury occurred on Wednesday.

Romello Brinson, Jacolby George, Frank Ladson, Michael Redding III, Key'Shawn Smith, and Brashard Smith will be asked to be major contributors on the go forward. The six combined for 13 catches for 126 yards against Texas A&M.

Restrepo will have an opportunity to return for the Week 10 Florida State game.