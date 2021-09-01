Zach McCloud changes positions, now starting Game 1 at DE

Saturday will be a big moment for Zach McCloud.

And not just because the Canes are opening the season against top-ranked Alabama with a chance for UM to shock the world as heavy underdogs.

For McCloud, this game is the culmination of all the hard work he put in since late last year when he began the transition from linebacker to defensive end.

He’s now earned a starting DE spot.

“Everything that comes with playing the first game of the season, it’s not anxiety, it’s excitement that builds up in you,” McCloud said. “I’m excited to show what I can do at this position. Learning the position, understanding my role, what works best for me and my skill set, what I can do on the field - I’m excited to bring that out along with the team.”

Certainly it’s been a long road to this point for McCloud. He was a starting LB his first three, then when the Striker position was implemented he moved from SLB to Will and was a backup to Mike Pinckney ... so he redshirted in Year 4. And last year, of course, he was again a starter but got another year of eligibility due to the impact of COVID.

So here he is again. Year 6.

And now he’s at defensive end, a position he started playing for the bowl game last year when he told coaches he felt he could pick it up easily and help out at that spot with Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche opting out.

Now he has to help the Canes make up for their losses up front.

The goal: To make QB Bryce Young uncomfortable in his first start.

“From film so far (we’re watching) what he was doing to be ranked No. 1 overall, high school film, but the most important is what he’s shown against college talent (as a backup last year), his spring game have film, have an idea what type of ability he has,” McCloud said. “A mobile quarterback, can pick you apart with his arm. He’s two dimensions, can beat you on the ground.”

‘Bama has lost some talent up front but does have one of the nation’s top tackles in Evan Neal.

“They have size, big dudes, powerful - in the run game they can bully people,” McCloud said. “They know what they’re doing. It’s not like brand new guys who have never played ball. They have guys I’m sure will be playing at the professional level. We have to rise to that challenge.”

What would a win in this game mean for the program?

“Against the No. 1 ranked team in the country, being No. 14 a win like this for the program would do a whole lot for recruiting and for the confidence of this team and the guys we have here,” McCloud said. “Have to win big games to be a big team.”