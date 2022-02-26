Zion Nelson down to 310 pounds, says O line working hard toward spring ball

Returning LT starter Zion Nelson is one of several Canes on the line with significant starting experience. Others are DJ Sciafe, Jalen Rivers and Jakai Clark.

The team also has brought in Oregon transfer guard/center Logan Sagapolu to help shore up the unit.

“He’s a great fit,” Nelson said at a LifeWallet NIL event. “The offensive line can always use some good depth, you know? We’re always looking forward to what he can do this year.”

This spring will very much be about finding a line group that meshes well and seeing who develops. Of note, though, Rivers and John Campbell aren't expected to participate as they come off injury.

The losses from last year are center Corey Gaynor (departed for UNC), right tackle Jarrid Williams and guard Navaughn Donaldson.

Nelson has high hopes for the new group with spring ball around the corner.

“(Linemen have shown) there’s extra work they are willing to put in beside working out,” Nelson said. “Everybody is willing to get right this season."

Nelson is entering his fourth year as a starter, and he currently weighs 310 pounds.

“I’m just maintaining weight, played at around 315, 316 during the season, am down to 310,” Nelson says. “I’m trying to keep where I am.”

Nelson is, of course, part of the newly implemented Fourth Quarter program, and says “It’s very different. It’s very unique, a very good way to get everybody in football shape going into spring ball.”

Of the mental side of the program, Nelson says, “You see someone lag, you have to bring them up. It’s definitely a team thing, the team bonds really well.”

Is there a particular lineman Nelson points to that could surprise?

“I wouldn’t say any surprises,” Nelson said. “So far everyone really works hard.”

The guy who is in charge of making sure this line makes some big strides this season is new OL coach Alex Mirabal.

It will be interesting to see which position he uses guys at this spring and what kind of new techniques/drills he implements.

“(Mirabal) is a great guy, you can say he’s intense, is really about getting to work and just teaching people,” Nelson said.