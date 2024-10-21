Advertisement

Bowl Projections: Expert predicts Miami to advance past quarterfinals

Bowl Projections After Week 8

 • CanesCounty.com
Miami actively recruiting four-star edge Elee and 2025 athlete Gompers

Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

 • Adam Gorney
Visitor list: Massive list of recruits expected to visit for UM-FSU

Full list of recruiting prospects expected to visit for Miami vs. Florida State

 • Marcus Benjamin
After the Storm: Undefeated Canes show balance, character

Ward's Heisman campaign stays alive, but defensive issues can't be ignored

 • Alex Donno
New AP Poll: Undefeated Hurricanes ranked sixth, fifth in coaches

Miami remains steady in the latest AP poll for the second straight week

 • Marcus Benjamin

Published Oct 21, 2024
2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five
Ryan O'Bleness  •  Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
Class of 2026 three-star athlete Wydeek Collier released his top-five schools of Miami (FL.), Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse and West Virginia on Sunday.

The 6-foot-6 205-pound Collier, who currently attends Ss. Neumann Goretti High School in Philadelphia, is being recruited by each school as a defensive end/edge rusher. He ranks as the No. 20 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.

He spoke with Rivals to discuss why he included each school in his top group.

"Each school has made a good push to develop a relationship with me and showing me where I could be in their program," Collier said.

Collier goes into more detail and explains what he likes about each individual school below.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

