Bowl Projections: Expert predicts Miami to advance past quarterfinals

Bowl Projections After Week 8

 • CanesCounty.com
Miami actively recruiting four-star edge Elee and 2025 athlete Gompers

Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

 • Adam Gorney
Visitor list: Massive list of recruits expected to visit for UM-FSU

Full list of recruiting prospects expected to visit for Miami vs. Florida State

 • Marcus Benjamin
After the Storm: Undefeated Canes show balance, character

Ward's Heisman campaign stays alive, but defensive issues can't be ignored

 • Alex Donno
New AP Poll: Undefeated Hurricanes ranked sixth, fifth in coaches

Miami remains steady in the latest AP poll for the second straight week

 • Marcus Benjamin

Published Oct 21, 2024
Recruiting Impact: FSU vs. Miami
Adam Gorney and John Garcia Jr.
Adam Gorney and John Garcia Jr. break down what recruiting implications the Florida State and Miami game may have, including with five-star athlete DJ Pickett.

Miami
2025Commitment List
Updated:
