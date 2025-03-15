Miami Baseball: Canes drop ACC opener to Wake Forest, 8-0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The University of Miami baseball team (12-7, 0-1 ACC) fell to the 14th-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons Friday night at David F. Couch Ballpark, 8-0.



On the mound, Logan Lunceford (4-0) earned the win for Wake Forest (16-3, 4-0 ACC) after tossing seven shutout innings while allowing just three hits and striking out eight. Zach Johnston finished off the victory with two scoreless innings in relief.

Right-handed pitcher Nick Robert (2-3) took the loss for Miami, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits over five innings while striking out six. Jake Dorn pitched three innings in relief for Miami, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out two and walking one.

Wake Forest started the game with a strong offensive attack that created momentum throughout the rest of the game.

In the bottom of the first, Jack Winnay belted a two-run shot over the left field fence to put the Demon Deacons ahead, 2-0.

With another home run from Dalton Wentz in the second inning, which made the score 3-0, Mareek Houston delivered a grand slam, extending Wake Forest's lead to 7-0 through four innings. An RBI single in the eighth from Matt Scannell pushed the lead to 8-0.

Miami struggled offensively, managing only three hits while striking out 11 times.

Due to anticipated weather on Sunday, Saturday’s matchup against No. 14 Wake Forest is now a doubleheader, with game one starting at 4 p.m. Both of Saturday’s games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics