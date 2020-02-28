4-star adds Miami Hurricanes offer, grew up fan, plans to visit
Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway High School safety Derrick Davis picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer this month, and he says UM is a program he’s serious about.Miami was his 34th offer, and hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news