4-star OL adds Monday Cane offer after Addae visits his school

Buford (Ga.) High School got a visit from Miami Hurricanes coach Jahmile Addae today.

And before he departed three players had added UM offers: 2023 OL Paul Mubenga, 2024 ATH KJ Bolden and 2025 LB Jadon Perlotte.

Per NCAA rules, Addae wasn’t able to talk to the prospects.

But their coach let them know the Canes had offered.

Of the three, the one with a decision upcoming this year is Mubenga.

He spoke with CaneSport about adding the offer and where things stand now.

“After my first period, weight lifting, they pulled me out of my second period and told me I had the offer,” Mubenga said. “I was happy about that. Getting an offer from The U - all day I was happy about it.”