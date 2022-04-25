4-star OL adds Monday Cane offer after Addae visits his school
Buford (Ga.) High School got a visit from Miami Hurricanes coach Jahmile Addae today.
And before he departed three players had added UM offers: 2023 OL Paul Mubenga, 2024 ATH KJ Bolden and 2025 LB Jadon Perlotte.
Per NCAA rules, Addae wasn’t able to talk to the prospects.
But their coach let them know the Canes had offered.
Of the three, the one with a decision upcoming this year is Mubenga.
He spoke with CaneSport about adding the offer and where things stand now.
“After my first period, weight lifting, they pulled me out of my second period and told me I had the offer,” Mubenga said. “I was happy about that. Getting an offer from The U - all day I was happy about it.”
Mubenga said Miami was recruiting him prior to this “so it wasn’t a surprise” when he was offered.
It was his 40th scholarship.
Mubenga also talked with Addae on the phone today.
“He was learning about me, how long I’d been playing football (this is his fourth year playing the sport),” Mubenga said. “It was a good conversation.”
So where does Miami fit in his picture now?
“It’s definitely a school I will consider, a top program,” Mubenga said. “I mean, not considering it will be a waste. They are definitely in the mix.”
He adds “I’m pretty open. Toward end of May I’ll have a list of schools I have officials to.”
CaneSport’s take
The Canes took to the road with spring evaluations today, and there will be a lot of offers going out in the days ahead. This is a great chance for the new UM coaches to branch out and talk with high school coaches around the country and hone in on the talent they want to add at UM.