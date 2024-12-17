Elite 4-star CB Zyan Gibson names finalists, will commit on Christmas Eve

Come Christmas Eve, the elite four-star cornerback will choose from Alabama , Tennessee , Auburn , and Miami .

Gibson, the No. 60 overall recruit in the Rivals250 for the 2026 recruiting cycle out of Gadsden (Ala.) City High School, is set to make his college decision on December 24 at 2 p.m. from the Quality of Life Health Complex auditorium.

Zyan Gibson is down to four teams as one of the nation's top cornerbacks moves closer and closer toward locking in his college commitment.

Gibson, one of Alabama's top-rated recruits in the upcoming class, was in Tuscaloosa several times this past year including a pair of game-day visits. The four-star CB was in Bryant-Denny for the win over Georgia and again for the Iron Bowl last month.

"It was good being back at Bama," Gibson told Rivals. "I got a chance to talk to Coach (Kalen) DeBoer and Coach Mo (Linguist) before the game and they both keep letting me know how much they want and need me -- that I’m their top priority for 2026 class."

"It’s good seeing freshmen play early," Gibson added. "That let me know when I work hard that I will have an opportunity to contribute in some way. The defense played aggressive and fast. ... Bama is still one of my top schools. It was just good to be around the coaches and getting more information about the program."

Tennessee also hosted Gibson for two visits in-season. He's been to Rocky Top on six different occasions, including a return for the Vols' victory over Kentucky last month.

"They've been winning ball games and playing freshman like Boo Carter," Gibson told Rivals. "They have true freshmen on punt returns, they're playing their young guys ... I can have chance to do -- return punts, return kicks, get the ball in my hands there. I'm hearing from Coach ET (Earnest Thomas III) and Coach (Tim) Banks, the whole staff every other day."

"I love the environment there, the energy, the coaches, the players," he added. "The energy of their practices ... I like their facilities, too."

Auburn is also squarely in the mix for Gibson's commitment next week.

The Tigers have come on emphatically since Hugh Freeze and Wesley McGriff arrived on the Plains. They've hosted Gibson for two games this season.

"They have been in touch with me every other day showing me their practices, FaceTiming me and calling me, showing a lot of love," Gibson detailed. "They love me, they do -- and I can tell."

"I love coach Crime Dog, Coach Freeze, those guys are my guys," he continued. "I love their facilities, the food there, the snacks, and they've been showing love every day."

Gibson also squeezed in a visit to Miami on November 23 when the Hurricanes hosted Wake Forest.