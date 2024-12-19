Published Dec 19, 2024
Miami signees and commit to participate in Under Armour All-America Game
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Miami will be well represented once again at the Under Armour All-America Game.

The 2025 Under Armour Next All-Americans roster was revealed Wednesday and includes the top players in the Class of 2025 and a collection of the top standouts from the Class of 2026.

Miami signees expected to participate in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game

Miami commit expected to participate in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game

Notable Miami 2026 targets expected to participate in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game  

Participants in Under Armour's Next All-America Game at Spec Martin Stadium in suburban Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 2. The game will kick at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The final game participant list, including captains and team rosters, will be announced in the coming days.

