Analyst at Tenn. now at UM leads to Cane offer for 4-star TE
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth High School 4-star TE Oscar Delp already had 33 scholarship offers heading into last week.And he says when the Canes came on board with an offer Friday it was because of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news