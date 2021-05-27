Anderson, Lyons set for June 1 at UM, plan to play together in college
Homestead Senior High School DE Dante Anderson is set to visit Miami with teammate Daniel Lyons for a recruiting barbecue June 1.As of now that’s the only June visit Anderson has planned.“I haven’t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news