CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes right-hander Andrew Walters was named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced Thursday.

Walters is the lone reliever and one of 17 student-athletes selected to Collegiate Baseball’s first team.

One of the top closers in the country, Walters heads into the postseason tied for second in the ACC with 11 saves. The fourth-year junior has a career-low 1.08 ERA, allowing just five earned runs over 41 2/3 innings.

Walters has recorded a 9.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, punching out 68 hitters and issuing seven free passes. The Palm Bay, Fla., native has held opponents to a .168 batting average.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound hurler ranks among the nation’s active career leaders in ERA (1.36, first), K/9 (15.1, first), and saves (25, tied for second).

His 25 saves are sixth-most in program history, as Walters sits just four saves shy of entering the top five.

Over his career, Walters has totaled 166 punchouts over 99 frames.

The All-America distinction is the sixth of Walters’ career after being tabbed a consensus honoree in 2022.

For the 29th time in program history, Miami was named one of 16 Regional host sites for the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament.

The Hurricanes begin postseason play Friday, June 2 when Miami hosts the fourth-seeded Maine Black Bears at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics

Photo courtesy of Miami Athletics