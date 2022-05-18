Area RB lands Cane offer Wed., UM right in mix: "I was pretty excited"
The Miami Hurricanes are chasing several top running backs in the Class of 2023, including Cedric Baxter and Parker Jenkins (who was offered two weeks ago).Now?The Canes are starting to chase a bac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news