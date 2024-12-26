Arizona transfer Emmanuel Karnley commits to Miami

Miami is looking to strengthen its defensive backfield via the transfer portal and received another commitment from the position group via the transfer portal. Arizona transfer Emmanuel Karnley committed to Miami Thursday afternoon.

He chose the Hurricanes over Michigan and Ole Miss.

Karnley, a former WR/DB, emerged as a top defender in the transfer portal.

As a freshman in the 2024 season, Karnley registered 16 total tackles (11 solo) and five pass breakups. He played 369 snaps.

Karnley was rated as a three-star prospect out of Pittsburgh, CA, by Rivals.com.

Miami adds its third defensive back from the transfer portal winter window as Jacksonville State transfer Zechariah Poyser transferred to Miami earlier in the week and Michigan State transfer Charles Brantley.

The Hurricanes lost defensive backs Robert Stafford and Myles Mooyoung to the transfer portal.