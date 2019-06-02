CaneSport.com

In the top of the ninth the Canes added a final run - after Crosbie walked he moved to third on a Zamora single and then scored on a one-out Del Castillo groundout.

The top of the sixth saw Miami add more runs. A HBP and walk put men on first and second, and after a strikeout the runners advanced when a pickoff throw was muffed by the first baseman. Freddy Zamora followed with a sac fly to right, and it was 12-2.

In the bottom half of the inning? A leadoff double to left was followed by a fly to deep left field that moved the runner to third. A Van Belle strikeout was followed by a single up the middle and then a double off the wall to center that made it 11-2.

With the big lead the Canes were able to rest some starters for the night game (Gil, Amditis and Rivera were taken out … with Lala and Gates coming out later on).

In the fifth Miami made it 11-0, all with two outs. Gil and Gates singled, then Gil scored on a balk … and Toral followed with a homer.

A J.P. Gates single was followed by an infield hit, and then an Amditis bunt was thrown away on an attempt at third base, bringing in another run and putting runners at second and third with no outs. A fly ball to right field was lost in the sun by the fielder, making it 7-0, although Central Michigan got an out when Amditis got hung up between the bases. Lala followed with a sacrifice fly and it was 8-0.

The fourth inning saw UM pad the lead. After Del Castillo walked it was Gil hitting the third homer of the game for Miami, making it 5-0.

Another home run, this time on the first pitch that Vilar saw on the inside half of the plate - he sent it deep to right, making it 3-0.

After a quick second inning UM’s first hit was in the top of the third when Toral led off with a high popup that found grass in front of a diving left fielder … Toral slid into second ahead of the ensuing throw. Michael Amditis flew out to left, then Rivera hit a 1-2 pitch over the left field wall and it was 2-0 Canes.

After the Canes went down 1-2-3 in the top of the first Central Michigan threatened. With two outs Jordan Lala misjudged a ball in centerfield and had it hit off his mitt for a two base error, then a bunt for a hit moved runners to the corners. But a pop up ended the threat.

Asked about Toral, Van Belle said, “First off, Toral just rakes. I’ve played with that guy since he was a freshman in high school. We both went to Archbishop McCarthy. Even then, he would come to our high school as an eighth‐ grader and put balls on top of the school.”

The home runs came from Alex Toral (2), Anthony Vilar, Adrian Del Castillo, Raymond Gil and Gabe Rivera. Toral had a huge day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with 4 runs and 4 RBI (in addition to the two homers he also had a double).

"You could not have really draw it up any better for us," DiMare said. "Once again, we were fortunate. Brian threw an unbelievable game. That is a good hitting team, a very good hitting team. It helps when you put a lot of runs on the board. I felt like we took the wind out of their sails at some point in the middle part of the game.”

"Now we have the opportunity to play in this atmosphere," coach Gino DiMare said. "I know our players are looking forward to it.”

UM advances to the Sunday night game against Mississippi State (slated to start at 9 ET). Lose that one and the Canes are out. Win and the teams will play again on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET.

A day after eliminating Southern from Starkville regional play, the Canes knocked out Central Michigan - the same team that sent UM to the loser’s bracket on Friday night. UM jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the fifth and beat the Chippewas on Sunday afternoon, 18-3, behind six home runs.

Miami Head Coach Gino DiMare Opening Statement

“It was kind of similar to yesterday, where we were able to get some guys out of the game. We got [Michael] Amditis out as a catcher early and get him in the air condition with the other guys as well. We can only bring in so many guys, we do not have that many guys here. We emptied the bench as much as we could for position players. This guy here [Brian Van Belle] did just what we needed and just what the doctor ordered, unbelievable job. Now, we have the opportunity to play in this atmosphere. I know our players are looking forward to it.”

Q: Do you know who you are going to start in tonight’s game against Mississippi State?

GD: “Yeah, we are going to start Slade Cecconi.”

Q: What are your impressions from what you have seen so far from Mississippi State?

GD: “They swing the bat. That lefty [Ethan Small] was very good, I was not at the game last night. I watched it on TV, but our coaches were there. The guy throws a lot of fastballs. He hides the ball very well when you see it live like our coaches did. I can see why he is as good as he is and good as advertised.”

“They are playing in arguably one of the toughest environments for a visiting team. They got the home crowd on their side. We got to use that ourselves, feed off that ourselves and make sure our guys are ready to play because this will be by far the most people we have played in front of. I think our guys are going to look forward to it. They came to the game last night – a lot of our guys were just getting a taste of the atmosphere which I think that is good for them. We are going to grow up real quick in this game right here, and I am looking forward to watching our guys play.”

Q: What do you think of Alex Toral’s home run accomplishment?

GD: It’s amazing. For anyone that has played in our ballpark, our park is not suited for a left‐handed hitter. Yonder Alonso, most of his home runs, were to the opposite field. If the wind blows out from center, I am thinking if Yonder played at this place or maybe Wake Forest, he might have 40 home runs this year. It is tough to hit the ball out of our ballpark in right field but just amazing story from last year to this year. I cannot be happier for him, and I am proud of him. He is swinging the bat like we thought he would when we got him here in the first place and definitely at the right time. Batting seventh in our lineup, I would probably say he is as hot as any seven‐hole hitter in the country. It is good to have him.”

Miami Starting Pitcher Brian Van Belle

Q: How much did knowing the team’s pitching situation impact your start today?

BVB: “I knew going into the start that I needed to go as deep into the game as I could. I told myself to go out there and battle. That is pretty much what I tried to do. I did not really look at the pitch count or think about it going into the game or during it. I just went out there and went on the attack. I know they are a good hitting team. They jump on fastballs. I just wanted to go deep into the game to save our plan for later tonight and tomorrow.”

Q: What are your thoughts on the offense?

“Other than that, the offense has backed up the pitching the entire year. There have been countless times where we have got down and hit home run after home run or double after double. As a pitcher, there have been games this year where they have picked me up and scored six or three in the first inning. Maybe I have let them down or did not throw so well on my part. That was my motive today. I know they have picked me up and hit throughout the whole game. I told myself to go out there and keep throwing up zeros. They have done that for me all year.”

Q: What did you think of the environment at last night’s game?

BVB: “We came to the game last night with about half the team. The atmosphere is great. I have never seen anything like it, other than in a big‐league game. The fans are really kind and nice. They treat you well. Even though you are going to play against them, they treat you well.”

Central Michigan Head Coach Jordan Bischel Opening Statement

JB: "Number one, I really want to thank Mississippi State for everything they have done. I know hosting one of these has to be a tremendous amount of work. I had experience hosting one of these a few years ago at the Division 2 level.”

“From there, you really have to tip your cap to Miami. That ball club is really good and really dangerous. If we were not eliminated, I would love to watch this game tonight. That is two really, really good ball clubs [in Miami and Mississippi State]. Whoever comes out of this is going to represent the NCAA really well in the Super Regionals. We are excited to have competed with those guys until today. I am really proud of our guys and really impressed by them.”

Q: What has this tournament meant to you and these players?

JB: “I have been really fortunate. I have been coaching at the Division 1 level the past several years, and I have been able to coach some kids who are very special at all levels – Division 1, Division 2 and NAIA. It does not matter in terms of the type of kids that you coach. This group, I don’t know how you pick one over the other, is just as special as those other groups I have coached. I am really the fortunate one who has had the chance to watch these guys grow. It is life‐long memories. I have these two, two year olds who if they grow up to be like these guys, I am going to be a proud dad down the road.”

Q: Do you feel like this regional will have an impact on recruiting when guys see how much fun you guys have and how successful you have been?

JB: “Yes, and it is a combination of the two that you need. A bunch of kids see us having fun in the dugout but if you are losing 35 to 40 games is not going to do anybody any good. I think when they see that combination of results, enjoying the process, and I am sure that helps what probably is not as recognized as this part of the country as Central Michigan baseball is ridiculously strong. By far one of the best programs in the Midwest. The outpouring of the support of our alumni with what they did is so overwhelming for me. It is not just a recruiting thing, a lot of people did some great things in this program. I feel like our guys did a great job of making them proud.”

Q: What went well for Miami especially early in the game?

BC: “To break it down, they can hit. You have to give credit to them when it is due. They played a really good baseball game.”

Central Michigan Infielder Ty Rollin

Q: What has the season meant to you and to make the NCAA Tournament as a senior?

TR: “It was about always having fun. As you guys can see, we have had plenty of fun. It is a great group of guys. I am going to miss everybody.”