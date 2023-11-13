Miami dropped its fourth game of the season, losing to Florida State 27-20.

Here's a list of bowl projections for Miami after week eleven.

ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl (Bronx, NY, Dec. 28)

Miami vs. Northwestern

Indeed, playing at Yankee Stadium will be aesthetically pleasing, but playing an average Northwestern team, not so much.





Military Bowl (Annapolis, MD, Dec. 27)

Miami vs. Memphis

Playing in a 34,000-seat stadium would be an underwhelming location to end the season. There is not much appeal in playing a Memphis team from the American Athletic team who will be motivated to beat Miami.





Athlon Sports

Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX, Dec. 29)

Miami vs. Arizona

El Paso, Texas, is not the most appealing location, but the matchup with the Wildcats would be a good one. Arizona has surprisingly played well this season under new Head Coach Jedd Fisch, who has a 7-3 record and is on a four-game winning streak.

The two teams played a few memorable games in the early 90s. In 1991, the Hurricanes took care of business in a 36-9 win over the Wildcats en route to its fourth national championship.

The following season, Miami pulled out a narrow 8-7 victory on a missed field goal (wide right) to extend the record-setting home-winning streak to 47.

Arizona got the best of Miami in the Fiesta Bowl the following year, shutting out the Hurricanes 29-0.





CBS

Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX, Dec. 29)

Miami vs. Utah

CBS agrees with Athlon in projecting Miami to the Sun Bowl. The battle of the actual "U" does intrigue because Utah has been a consistent football team for the past few years, so a strong performance by Miami would be a national statement.





Action Network

Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX, Dec. 29)

Miami vs. Utah

The Action Network also projects the Hurricanes to the Sun Bowl vs. the Utes.

Miami has two more opportunities to improve its bowl projection with games against 9th-ranked Louisville at home and at Boston College, both already bowl-eligible.