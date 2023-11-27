Miami earned its seventh win of the season, defeating Boston College 45-20.

Here's a list of bowl projections for Miami after week thirteen.





ESPN

Military Bowl (Annapolis, MD, Dec. 27)

Miami vs. SMU

This would be a reunion with former Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who just signed a long-term deal to continue as head coach at SMU. Lashlee served as the Miami offensive coordinator in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

SMU has several former Hurricanes on its roster: Jaylan Knighton, Key'Shawn Smith, Jakai Clark, Elijah Roberts, Jordan Miller, and Romello Brinson.

SMU will join the ACC next season.





Military Bowl (Annapolis, MD, Dec. 27)

Miami vs. Memphis

Playing in a 34,000-seat stadium would be an underwhelming location to end the season. There is not much appeal in playing a Memphis team from the American Athletic Conference who will be motivated to beat Miami.





Athlon Sports

Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX, Dec. 29)

Miami vs. USC

El Paso, Texas, is not the most appealing location and is arguably the least intriguing destination for ACC teams.

Miami and USC have little history, but the Trojans would be opponents that Miami should be excited to play. Beating a former Heisman winner is another excellent narrative to sell if Caleb Williams chooses to play in the game.





CBS

Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX, Dec. 29)

Miami vs. Utah

CBS once again agrees with Athlon in projecting Miami to the Sun Bowl. The battle of the actual "U" does slightly intrigue because Utah has been a consistent football team for the past few years, so a strong performance by Miami would be a national statement.





Action Network

Sun Bowl (El Paso, TX, Dec. 29)

Miami vs. USC

The Action Network projects the Hurricanes to the Sun Bowl vs. Trojans. Both teams are very similar in that they are major programs in pro cities, and both are trying to get back to success earlier in the century.

The series is tied at one between the two schools, with both matchups coming in 1966 and 1968.





Miami will look to win a bowl game for the first time since 2016, when the Hurricanes defeated West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl.