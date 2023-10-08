Since Rivals100 2024 wide receiver Ny Carr decommitted from Georgia just around two weeks ago, it was a race to lock in the player known as 'ScatPack'.

Miami was the hot name around Carr's recruitment after the news broke, along with heavy pursuit from teams like Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and Tennessee.

In the end, the rumors played true, and Carr chose to become a Miami Hurricane after taking an official visit to Coral Gables this weekend and receiving an in-school visit a couple of weeks prior from Miami staffers.

Carr is one of the top 50 players in the class and a top-ten receiver overall, and with the way his senior season is going, there is potential for a significant jump over the final half of the season.

Over the last three years, Carr has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the country. In his sophomore and junior seasons, he totaled over 100 receptions, nearly 2000 yards, and 24 touchdowns in 22 games.

He has ramped up even those astounding numbers with 37 catches, 720 yards (120 per game), and 12 touchdowns in six games while breaking the school record for receiving scores.

Head coach Mario Cristobal has earned his respect in recruiting but how he has transformed the Miami receiver room may be his most significant accomplishment. In just the last two classes, Cristobal has been able to lock in five four or five-star receivers - with the push for the number one player at the position, Jeremiah Smith, still in play.

Miami now has 23 commits in the 2024 class and jumps up to 12, passing Michigan, Texas and Auburn.