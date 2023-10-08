BREAKING: Former Georgia Pledge, Blue-Chip 2024 WR Ny Carr Commits to Miami
Since Rivals100 2024 wide receiver Ny Carr decommitted from Georgia just around two weeks ago, it was a race to lock in the player known as 'ScatPack'.
Miami was the hot name around Carr's recruitment after the news broke, along with heavy pursuit from teams like Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and Tennessee.
In the end, the rumors played true, and Carr chose to become a Miami Hurricane after taking an official visit to Coral Gables this weekend and receiving an in-school visit a couple of weeks prior from Miami staffers.
Carr is one of the top 50 players in the class and a top-ten receiver overall, and with the way his senior season is going, there is potential for a significant jump over the final half of the season.
Over the last three years, Carr has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the country. In his sophomore and junior seasons, he totaled over 100 receptions, nearly 2000 yards, and 24 touchdowns in 22 games.
He has ramped up even those astounding numbers with 37 catches, 720 yards (120 per game), and 12 touchdowns in six games while breaking the school record for receiving scores.
Head coach Mario Cristobal has earned his respect in recruiting but how he has transformed the Miami receiver room may be his most significant accomplishment. In just the last two classes, Cristobal has been able to lock in five four or five-star receivers - with the push for the number one player at the position, Jeremiah Smith, still in play.
Miami now has 23 commits in the 2024 class and jumps up to 12, passing Michigan, Texas and Auburn.
Rivals Scouting Report
Carr has long been considered a strong route-runner with the dynamic ability with the football in his hands despite a lack of dominant size. As his senior season has begun, however, we’re seeing him continue in that light in addition to flashing some of the best ball skills nationally in the process. Despite a 6-foot, 170-pound frame, Carr is working up the ladder and winning at the high point; he’s making contested grabs and showing the type of sideline and end zone awareness that separates great wideouts from the elite.
Last Friday night for Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County, the blue-chip wide receiver, racked up four touchdowns in a varied fashion to show off the entire skill set. One was a contested grab at the back pylon in which Carr had to beat the defender off the line and hold him off at the catch point while tracking the ball and remaining in bounds. Another was similar at the front pylon, where he had to win inside leverage at the last second to prevent an interception and confirm the score. Another was classic Carr, taking a slip screen and hitting the acceleration towards the end zone before the defense could adjust. Another included a one-handed snag on the front end. Neither score compared to his senior season debut grab, which has since gone all but viral.
Carr is a true weapon who has grown out of the gadget or slot role within the projection, often a true barrier for smaller wide receiver types looking to move up the rankings or even collecting more scholarship offers. They’re often put in a box hard to play your way out of, but that’s what Carr has done. The athletic juice, production (six touchdowns, nearly 300 yards through two games after 1,000 yards and ten scores in 2022), and after-the-catch skill have long been there, but the overall product and developed polish have become apparent in a hurry. Regardless of if/when a bump happens, Carr has proven he belongs in the conversation among the nation’s top receivers, even in a class loaded with elites at the top of the rankings.
- National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia
