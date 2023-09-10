The recruiting momentum from Saturday's huge win against Texas A&M has already begun.

Palm Beach Central (FL) four-star wide receiver Waden Charles committed to Miami on Sunday evening, just 24 hours after the Hurricanes grabbed their first signature win of 2023.

Charles joins four-star quarterback Luke Nickel as the second 2025 commit for Miami. The blue-chip tandem provide Miami with an uncommon early start that was not seen thus far in the Mario Cristobal era.

Charles was in attendance for the win on Saturday, one of many visits he has made to the hometown Power Five program. The energy

"The energy in the stadium was live. The bunch of the fans already knew who I was. It shows me everyone wanted me to be a Hurricane. It's home. All my friends, my family can watch me play. It just made sense, and I was just ready to lock in," said Charles of how Hard Rock Stadium played a factor in his decision.

The 6'2," 181-pound wideout has been a star on the varsity through two seasons and the early part of his first campaign at Palm Beach Central. As the face of Somerset Academy Canyons, he produced over 2,000 total yards and 17 touchdowns while also dominating on the defensive side of the ball (73 tackles, eight interceptions).

Miami became one of the first schools to jump on Charles in 2022, giving him his first significant offer. Since then, powers like Georgia, LSU, Michigan, and over 30 schools have tapped in for a chance at the top 150 recruit.