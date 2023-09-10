BREAKING: Four-star 2025 WR Waden Charles Commits to Miami
The recruiting momentum from Saturday's huge win against Texas A&M has already begun.
Palm Beach Central (FL) four-star wide receiver Waden Charles committed to Miami on Sunday evening, just 24 hours after the Hurricanes grabbed their first signature win of 2023.
Charles joins four-star quarterback Luke Nickel as the second 2025 commit for Miami. The blue-chip tandem provide Miami with an uncommon early start that was not seen thus far in the Mario Cristobal era.
Charles was in attendance for the win on Saturday, one of many visits he has made to the hometown Power Five program. The energy
"The energy in the stadium was live. The bunch of the fans already knew who I was. It shows me everyone wanted me to be a Hurricane. It's home. All my friends, my family can watch me play. It just made sense, and I was just ready to lock in," said Charles of how Hard Rock Stadium played a factor in his decision.
The 6'2," 181-pound wideout has been a star on the varsity through two seasons and the early part of his first campaign at Palm Beach Central. As the face of Somerset Academy Canyons, he produced over 2,000 total yards and 17 touchdowns while also dominating on the defensive side of the ball (73 tackles, eight interceptions).
Miami became one of the first schools to jump on Charles in 2022, giving him his first significant offer. Since then, powers like Georgia, LSU, Michigan, and over 30 schools have tapped in for a chance at the top 150 recruit.
Overall, the consistent pursuit from the Miami staff over the last year made the pull of staying home too much to overcome for the field.
"I chose Miami over everyone because of the constant love they show towards me," Charles told CanesCounty ahead of his commitment. "They make sure to let me know I am a priority and how much they want me to stay home."
The win on Saturday over a top 25 SEC opponent signaled a change nationally of where Miami is heading. It gave Cristobal his first win over a ranked opponent since beating Ohio State at Oregon in 2021. The preaching of a slow change and a culture shift is finally taking effect. Charles saw just that.
"Miami is trying to get back to their ways of winning, back to winning national titles and beating the best. It's happening with Coach Cristobal. I want to be a part of that, be the next great to come out of Miami."
Credit goes to Cristobal and the director of recruiting, Dennis Smith for the recruitment of Charles. However, a significant shift in interest ensued once wide receivers coach Kevin Beard was hired. The South Florida native was the first coach to offer Charles while at Toledo, and his return home only added to the relationship between the two.
"It's always been a tight relationship with coach KB. He's the first coach to take a chance on me, and he's been supporting me ever since. I feel like he'll be able to develop me as a football player and a man."
Looking at Saturday, there is success to be had as a Miami wide receiver under offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and the guidance of Beard. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke passed for 374 yards and five touchdowns. Most of that headed in the way of Colbie Young, Xavier Restrepo, and Jacolby George (295 yards, three scores).
While that trio looks like the guys needed to help elevate this offense, the talent coming in is different than in years past. In 2023, Miami added two of South Florida's best in Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington, plus in 2024, elite targets Chance Robinson and Joshisa Trader are already locked in. With Charles committed in 2025 now, the trend continues of an overhaul of the position in the future.
Miami has just the two commits in 2025, but Charles's joining moves them from 30th to 14th best in the country, passing Notre Dame, Ohio State, North Carolina, and Tennessee in the rankings.
