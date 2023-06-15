The pipeline from Bishop Gorman high school in Nevada is alive as Miami grabbed a commitment from four-star tight end Elija Lofton.

Lofton's commitment became more apparent recently as tight end targets Colton Heinrich (Georgia) and Kylan Fox, who canceled his official visit, decided to go different directions heading into the summer official visit season, making Lofton even more of a priority in the 2024 class.

"I had a really good experience last weekend," Lofton said. "I love Miami like a second home."

Recruiting tight ends has been a specialty for Miami, signing six blue-chip players at the position over the last six classes. Lofton ultimately picked Miami over Arizona State, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington after finishing his official visit in Coral Gables last Saturday.

The 6'2" 220-pound pass catcher does not traditionally fit the mold of the position but has elite athleticism and strength that allowed him to produce nearly 1,300 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns through the air over the last two seasons. He also contributed as a runner, scoring seven touchdowns on just ten carries last year.

"What stood out to me the most [about Miami] is that they have a plan for me as soon as I get there in January. The whole coaching staff is really invested in me to get better on the field and off."

He is not the first star tight end from Bishop Gorman to pick Miami, joining former standout and NFL draft pick Brevin Jordan, who signed as the second-best tight end in the country back in 2018.

"Brevin talked to me and told me he liked his experience at Miami and how they used him, but my decision has nothing to do with Jordan."

Lofton had a signature game at the end of last season, scoring five times and totaling nearly 100 yards against nationally ranked Chaminade-Madonna (FL). His stock jumped up after that performance, picking up eight of his 13 offers in 2023.

Miami is still in the race for multiple other tight-end prospects like four-star Amir Jackson, Caleb Odom, KJ Duff, and Roger Saleapaga. All four have the ability to play outside receiver, as well.

Miami now has elevel total commits in the 2024 class, four of which are blue-chip prospects. Lofton's pledge makes it four four-star commits for the 2024 class with Chance Robinson, Isaiah Thomas, and Vincent Shavers.