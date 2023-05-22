BREAKING: IMG Academy 2026 CB Ksani Jiles Commits to Miami
The pipeline at IMG Academy looks to be alive and well for at least the next three years with commitment of 2026 cornerback Ksani Jiles.
After signing three Ascenders in the 2023 class, Miami is dipping back into the IMG pool with one of the top defensive backs in the freshman class. Jiles committed on Monday, which was his mother's birthday.
Miami had the young defensive back on campus this past weekend with four-star running back target Jerrick Gibson and also brought him down with four-star Georgia commit Ellis Robinson.
The IMG connection was something that was a factor for Jiles before making a decision.
“I got a lot of big brothers at Miami. They have been in my ear talking about how good the school is and everything. I am blessed to be able to go there soon.”
Jiles picked up early interest from Oregon, Ole Miss, USC, LSU, Missouri, Colorado, Utah and FIU. After multiple visits and a childhood fandom of Miami, Jiles picked the Canes as his early choice.
The 5'11” 172-pound cornerback is expected to emerge as one of the top options outside of the blue-chip Robinson at IMG this season. Jiles made his way to the Florida school from Inglewood, California. He is one of several west coast prospects that are eyeing Miami - a testament to the relationships head coach Mario Cristobal built on that side of the country during his time at Oregon.
Jiles was one of very few underclassmen to get playing time for national power IMG Academy last season. He accounted for an interception, three pass break ups and a tackle for loss as a young reserve player.
Jiles made trips to Oregon, Oregon State, Colorado and had a USC trip planned in March along with his visits to Miami.
He is the first underclassmen commit for Miami and the third defensive back overall in all classes to go with three-star Dylan Day and four-star Isaiah Thomas.
