The pipeline at IMG Academy looks to be alive and well for at least the next three years with commitment of 2026 cornerback Ksani Jiles.

After signing three Ascenders in the 2023 class, Miami is dipping back into the IMG pool with one of the top defensive backs in the freshman class. Jiles committed on Monday, which was his mother's birthday.

Miami had the young defensive back on campus this past weekend with four-star running back target Jerrick Gibson and also brought him down with four-star Georgia commit Ellis Robinson.

The IMG connection was something that was a factor for Jiles before making a decision.

“I got a lot of big brothers at Miami. They have been in my ear talking about how good the school is and everything. I am blessed to be able to go there soon.”

Jiles picked up early interest from Oregon, Ole Miss, USC, LSU, Missouri, Colorado, Utah and FIU. After multiple visits and a childhood fandom of Miami, Jiles picked the Canes as his early choice.