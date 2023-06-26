The stacking of talent from the elite 2024 group that grew up in the Miami Gardens little league program continues.

St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) cornerback Ryan Mack committed to Miami on Monday, days after working out at Legends Camp.

"It's kind of always been Miami," Ryan said to CanesCounty ahead of his commitment. "People that I'm close to always assumed it was Miami. They've really always been my top school all the way through. There's always been so much love down here. it's like a family over here really."

While Miami was always the rumored future home for Mack, visits to Penn State, Pittsburgh and Florida State were making things interesting for the local defensive back.

While the interest in those programs was always real, home was always where the heart is according to Mack.

"I just came to a realization that I really should have been committed to Miami earlier. I asked myself 'What are you waiting for?' I probably could have been committed a year ago when coach [DeMarcus] Van Dyke was here."

Mack's connection through his father, Rod Mack (who had him on campus since he was a baby), and his relationship with former defensive staffer Van Dyke, always had him positioned to stay home.

Van Dyke, outside of his relationship with Mack as Miami alums, had been a childhood coach of Mack. His exit to FIU could have put a strain on his recruitment to Miami, but instead, it opened things with defensive back coach Jahmile Addae.

"Since coach Van Dyke left, it definitely brought me closer to coach Addae. He critiques me on the little stuff, gets me right on the things I'm doing wrong, makes sure I keep doing the things I do right."

Rod Mack, made sure to let his son go through his recruiting process without forcing his son to follow down his same path. Still, he found his way home to Coral Gables.

"It was a special moment with him and my mom. It was like a week ago. We were just talking about college and the schools we were weighing the pros and the cons of each school and just landed on Miami. They let me know they were both proud of me and happy because that's their school."

A big factor in Mack ending up a Cane was the interest from defensive coordinator Lance Guidry. Miami's defensive play caller made sure to let the father and son duo know that he is wanted at Miami.

"It makes me feel special. The DC, the guy that's gonna be calling the plays and really holding the keys to my future, I'm going to be in his defense. It's good to know that I'm a priority to him and that he wants me to be successful under him."

The next step for Mack is joining the recruiting efforts of the two other youth football Miami Gardens Ravens products already in the class, wide receiver Chance Robinson and linebacker Vincent Shavers.

Mack said the next target is five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader, who came with Mack to Legends Camp today. The two had conversations about joining the fray as recently as today. The top wide receiver in the country, Jeremiah Smith, is also a player Mack is going to be working on.

In two seasons as a starter at national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, Mack has won two state championships, played virtually every spot in a loaded defensive backfield, and had four interceptions and double-digit pass breakups. He also has proven to have elite speed, running a 10.86 100-meter time.

With Mack now in the class, Miami now sits at 13 commitments and three defensive backs in four-star safety Isaiah Thomas and three-star nickel corner Dylan Day. Miami now has the 25th-ranked class in the country and sixth-ranked class in the ACC.