Miami double-dipped in the Transfer Portal on Thursday, capping it off with a veteran pass rusher.

Marshall junior defensive end Elijah Alston committed to Miami just two days after backing off his pledge with Texas A&M. He had initially chosen the Aggies over Georgia, who he had visited last weekend.

After locking in for just 22 hours, Alston immediately became once again a top defensive end option in the Portal.

Last season, he earned a 91.0 overall grade and a 90.9 pass-rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus. In 235 pass rush snaps, he racked up 36 total pressures and six sacks for Marshall.

The 6'2", 256-pound defensive end held offers from the likes of Arkansas, Mississippi State, UCF, Baylor, Kansas, and more. He comes to Miami with the needed experience as they introduce a loaded 2024 group of edge rushers to the Power Five game.

He played in 38 games at Marshall, producing 107 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and ten career sacks. This past season was a career one, though, adding 11.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and two forced fumbles.

The Virginia native was a two-star prospect coming out of high school, hearing from mostly 'Group of Five' and FCS programs. He outplayed that prep ranking, earning first-team PFF All-Conference honors in 2023.

Alston now reunites with Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and adds a leader to the defense. He comes with captain experience and brings a motor the Miami staff feels can lead to double-digit sack production in 2024.

Miami now has Alston, Ahkeem Mesidor, Nyjalik Kelly, Rueben Bain, Jayden Wayne, and the litany of blue-chip prospects in the 2024 class.