Miami is on fire to finish the 2024 cycle, adding significant needs in the Transfer Portal and pulling the top running back in the state away from a top program.

On Monday evening, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) four-star running back Jordan Lyle flipped his eight-month-long commitment to Ohio State, deciding to stay home at Miami. That gives Miami back-to-back flips of top running backs from the Buckeyes in consecutive cycles, with last year flipping Mark Fletcher.

One of the top ten backs in the country, Lyle became a significant focus of head coach Mario Cristobal and staff over the last month, especially after a solid game-day visit the week of Miami's signature win over Texas A&M.

The interest in the local running back is not new, however. In the spring, Miami made Lyle's top five, along with the Buckeyes, Alabama, Florida State, and Georgia.

Despite that commitment to Ohio State, the six-foot, 190-pound South Florida star continued to return to Miami for visits. Lyle had been to three games this season, spurring rumors of a potential flip with each appearance.

Focusing on finding an elite duo at running back has been a priority in the two full classes under Cristobal. During the last cycle, impact freshman Fletcher and high-potential speedster Christopher Johnson Jr. made up the blue-chip additions in the backfield. Miami has doubled that recruiting success with Alvin Kamara-type back Kevin Riley and now Lyle.

The balance of Lyle made him one of the fastest-rising prospects over the last year for 2024. In two seasons as the starter at national power St. Thomas Aquinas, he has totaled over 2600 yards and 34 touchdowns despite just 240 touches in 28 games. That lack of wear and tear, plus his elite efficiency (nearly 11 yards per carry each of the last two seasons), equals even more potential growth at the next level.

Despite the limited touches, Lyle knows he can command a backfield. His NFL-caliber size, mixed with a strong base and frame, means that no number of touches is too much for the top prospect.

"I see myself as an every-down back, and that's what Miami sees me as, too," Lyle said during the season. "We just keep building a good relationship and seeing how things go. They say they have room in the running back room... I just keep feeling out the vibe with Miami."

Get to another game he did. Lyle was in attendance for a Miami win, where freshman Fletcher and Nebraska transfer Ajay Allen were able to take over the game for Miami in a comeback victory over Virginia—that early playing time contributing to new winning ways changed the view of Miami for Lyle. He was also in attendance for the home finale against Louisville.

Adding Lyle to the class gives Miami four St. Thomas Aquinas products and eight prospects from South Florida state championship-winning programs like the Raiders, Chaminade-Madonna, and Columbus. Cristobal is building a fence around the title contenders locally, and it has made a massive difference in Miami's ranking over the last two classes.

The flip of Lyle is just the beginning of Miami's push to end this cycle.

Huge names like Ohio State wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith, Wisconsin cornerback commit Xavier Lucas, and Florida linebacker commit Adarius Hayes are still in play over the next few days.