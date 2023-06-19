BREAKING: Rivals250 2024 RB Kevin Riley Commits to Miami
One of the top running backs in the country committed to the Unversity of Miami.
Four-star running back Kevin Riley made his pledge to the Hurricanes Monday night in hopes to help bring back a program that has historically produced top-tier running backs.
Riley chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and LSU.
Fresh from his official visit to Miami over the weekend, the four-star running back decided to shut down his recruitment.
Miami adds its second running back to the 2024 class alongside Chris Wheatley-Humphrey. Riley is the fifth four-star prospect to commit to Miami in this class and 12th overall.
The Tuscaloosa native has an innate ability to find holes with his quickness and agility but also has the power to run over opposing tacklers. He should be a dynamic piece in offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's offense.
Miami offered Riley back in October of 2022 and he has been the highest-skill player on the staff's board since then. He visited in April for the Miami spring game which helped Miami close with his visit over the weekend.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook