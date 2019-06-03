News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 02:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Britt to be on campus this weekend, interesting wrinkle in his recruitment

Rj9lwabt1m2w2qeqry4n
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Miami Christian School WR Marc Britt is one of the nation’s most sought-after receivers, and he has offers from programs around the nation.The former Cane commit has said in the past ... even after...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}