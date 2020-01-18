News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 02:04:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Britt working to set UM visit: Canes `really, really love me on defense'

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

While Marc Britt says he remains a Florida commitment, his recruitment is also wide open.And he says he is working to set up visits this month to Miami, LSU and Marshall. He was supposed to visit U...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}