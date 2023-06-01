Ever since his time at Miami, Bruce Brown left no doubt that he lived for big-time moments. Years later, he'll get a chance to play in the 2023 NBA Finals, as the Denver Nuggets square off against the Miami Heat. Brown, who played two seasons under Jim Larrañaga (2016-18) credits his time at Miami for helping him compete at the highest level. "My time at Miami was great," he said at the NBA Finals press conference. "Coach L was one of the greatest coaches I've had. His practices were set up for me to get to the league. It was just like the league... I loved my time in Miami with him."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XQVRDSDogQnJ1Y2UgQnJvd24gb24gaGlzIHRpbWUgYXQgTWlhbWks IHJlbGF0aW9uc2hpcCB3aXRoIENvYWNoIExhcnJhw7FhZ2EgYW5kIHRoZSBy ZWNlbnQgRmluYWwgRm91ciBydW4uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9N Tmk1YzN1azBFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTU5pNWMzdWswRTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoYWVsIFllcm8gKEBNaWNoYWVsWWVybykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWNoYWVsWWVyby9zdGF0dXMvMTY2NDA0 MjMxMzM5ODU5OTY4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMzEsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brown is one of the better players to come out of UM in recent years. His time at Miami featured memorable moments, from beating Duke at home to scoring 30 at North Carolina as a freshman. Brown wasted no time making his presence felt, starting 29 of 33 games in his first season at UM. He even notched the program’s second triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists against South Carolina State. Entering his sophomore campaign with lots of NBA buzz, Brown dealt with a left foot injury that kept him from playing in the ACC and NCAA Tournament. He played and started in just 19 games, averaging 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. Miami would lose to Loyola Chicago in the Round of 64 that year. Just imagine if Brown was available, alongside Lonnie Walker IV, Dewan Hernandez, and others in what was a loaded team.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcnVjZSBCcm93biB3YXMgYSBQUk9CTEVNIGF0IE1pYW1pLjxicj48 YnI+VGhlIGZvcm1lciBDYW5lIGlzIGhlYWRpbmcgdG8gdGhlIE5CQSBGaW5h bHMuIPCflKUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Y2REZQTnlCUjUiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mNkRGUE55QlI1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbmVz Q291bnR5LmNvbSAoQGNhbmVzX2NvdW50eSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW5lc19jb3VudHkvc3RhdHVzLzE2NjQwMzk5MTIxMDA3 NTM0MTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDMxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=