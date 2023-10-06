Miami defeated Georgia Tech 35-14 last season in an epic game for Safety Kamren Kinchens . The All-American tied the record for interceptions in a game with three and returned one for a touchdown.

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 14-13. Miami has won five of the last seven games in the series, including six out of the last seven at home.

In week six, the Hurricanes rank No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings and the Coaches Poll.

Following its dominant 41-7 win over Temple, Miami is looking for its first 5-0 start since 2017 - a year the Canes won the ACC Coastal Division and started 10-0 before playing in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The last three home games for Miami against Georgia Tech have been decided by seven points or fewer. The only longer home streak for Miami over the past 40 seasons against a single team is a five-game streak against Florida State between 2000-2008.

Miami (4-0, 0-0 ACC) has won ten of the last 13 matchups since 2009 and is seeking its third straight win over Georgia Tech.

Miami is opening ACC play at home for the third straight year and the fourth time in the last ten seasons - it also opened the ACC slate at home in 2018.

Miami ranks 7th in total offense and 12th in total defense this season. Miami currently ranks as the top rushing defense, allowing only 48 yards per game. The Hurricanes rank seventh in rushing offense, 21st in passing offense, and 28th in passing efficiency defense.

Miami Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke ranks 2nd in the country in passing efficiency (197.8) behind only Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams. Van Dyke also ranks 19th in passing touchdowns (11), 36th in points responsible for (74), and 65th in passing yards (1,042).



Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) is playing its third ACC game.

The Yellow Jackets are searching for their third-straight win over a nationally-ranked ACC opponent on the road. Last season, Georgia Tech went 2-0 against ranked ACC teams on the road, winning 26-21 at No. 24 Pitt (Oct. 1) and 21-17 at No. 13/11 North Carolina (Nov. 19).

Georgia Tech boasts one of the nation's top offenses, ranking 19th nationally in total offense at 467.4 yards per game.

Leading the way for the Yellow Jackets' high-powered offense is QB Haynes King, who ranks among the nation's leaders in touchdown passes (fourth - 15), points responsible for (eighth - 96), total offense (ninth - 331.2 ypg), passing yards (10th - 1,480) and passing efficiency (23rd - 164.3).

King is one of only two NCAA Division I FBS players with at least 1,400 passing yards, 150 rushing yards, and 15 touchdown passes this season and only the second ACC player in the past 25 years to accomplish the feat in his team's first five games of the season.

Stats are as of October 6, 2023

Miami Athletics and Georgia Tech Athletics contributed to this report