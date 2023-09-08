The series is tied at two between the Miami Hurricanes and the 23rd-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. A&M won last year's matchup 17-9 .

Miami won its last home meeting with the Aggies in 2007, winning 34-17 in the Miami Orange Bowl.

The Aggies claim three national titles, with its last coming in 1939, and 18 conference titles.

The Hurricanes claim five national titles, with its last coming in 2001, and nine conference championships, with its last coming in 2003.

Miami has a .629 all-time winning percentage, while Texas A&M has a .604 all-time winning percentage.

Both teams went 5-7 last season, missing bowl berths.

The last time Miami hosted an SEC opponent was in 2013, when the Hurricanes defeated the Florida Gators 21-16. Miami is 0-5 against the conference since that game.

The Aggies are 3-4 against the ACC since 2013.