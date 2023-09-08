By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Texas A&M
DATE: Saturday, September 8, 2023
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami Gardens, Florida
TIME/TV: 3:30 PM EST/ABC
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
The series is tied at two between the Miami Hurricanes and the 23rd-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. A&M won last year's matchup 17-9.
Miami won its last home meeting with the Aggies in 2007, winning 34-17 in the Miami Orange Bowl.
The Aggies claim three national titles, with its last coming in 1939, and 18 conference titles.
The Hurricanes claim five national titles, with its last coming in 2001, and nine conference championships, with its last coming in 2003.
Miami has a .629 all-time winning percentage, while Texas A&M has a .604 all-time winning percentage.
Both teams went 5-7 last season, missing bowl berths.
The last time Miami hosted an SEC opponent was in 2013, when the Hurricanes defeated the Florida Gators 21-16. Miami is 0-5 against the conference since that game.
The Aggies are 3-4 against the ACC since 2013.
Line: Texas A&M -4
Over/Under: 51
Weather: 90 Degrees with clear skies
|Miami
|Texas A&M
|
Head Coach
|
Mario Cristobal
68-67 Overall
6-7 At Miami
|
Jimbo Fisher
123-44 Overall
40-21 At Texas A&M
|
2023 Record
|
1-0 (0-0 ACC)
|
1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|
Rankings
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
AP - No. 23
Coaches - No. 23
|
Strength of Schedule
|
69th
|
98th
|Miami
|Texas A&M
|
Points Per Game
|
38
|
10
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
250
|
91
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
243
|
131
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
493
|
222
|Miami
|Texas A&M
|
Points Per Game
|
3
|
52
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
51
|
134
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
164
|
277
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
215
|
411
|Miami
|Texas A&M
|
Passing
|
Tyler Van Dyke
201 passing yards
17-22-1
1 touchdown
|
Conner Weigman
236 passing yards
18-23-0
5 touchdowns
|
Rushing
|
Henry Parrish Jr.
9 carries
90 yards
10 yards per rush
1 touchdown
|
Amari Daniels
7 carries
51 yards
7.3 per rush
0 touchdowns
|
Receiving
|
Colbie Young
4 receptions
79 yards
19.8 yards per reception
1 touchdown
|
Evan Stewart
8 receptions
115 yards
14.4 yards per reception
2 touchdowns
|
Defense
|
Francisco Mauigoa
5 total tackles
2 solo tackles
0.5 tackle for loss
0 sacks
|
Josh DeBerry
10 total tackles
7 solo tackles
1.5 tackles for loss
1 sack
