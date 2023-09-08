News More News
By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Texas A&M

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

DATE: Saturday, September 8, 2023

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami Gardens, Florida

TIME/TV: 3:30 PM EST/ABC

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

TEXAS A&M: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

The series is tied at two between the Miami Hurricanes and the 23rd-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. A&M won last year's matchup 17-9.

Miami won its last home meeting with the Aggies in 2007, winning 34-17 in the Miami Orange Bowl.

The Aggies claim three national titles, with its last coming in 1939, and 18 conference titles.

The Hurricanes claim five national titles, with its last coming in 2001, and nine conference championships, with its last coming in 2003.

Miami has a .629 all-time winning percentage, while Texas A&M has a .604 all-time winning percentage.

Both teams went 5-7 last season, missing bowl berths.

The last time Miami hosted an SEC opponent was in 2013, when the Hurricanes defeated the Florida Gators 21-16. Miami is 0-5 against the conference since that game.

The Aggies are 3-4 against the ACC since 2013.

Line: Texas A&M -4

Over/Under: 51

Weather: 90 Degrees with clear skies

Overall Comparison
Miami Texas A&amp;M

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

68-67 Overall

6-7 At Miami

Jimbo Fisher

123-44 Overall

40-21 At Texas A&M

2023 Record

1-0 (0-0 ACC)

1-0 (0-0 SEC)

Rankings

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

AP - No. 23

Coaches - No. 23

Strength of Schedule

69th

98th
Strength of Schedule Provided By Power Rankings Guru September 8, 2023
Miami Offense Vs. Texas A&amp;M Defense
Miami Texas A&amp;M

Points Per Game

38

10

Rushing Yards Per Game

250

91

Passing Yards Per Game

243

131

Total Yards Per Game

493

222
Miami Defense Vs. Texas A&amp;M Offense
Miami Texas A&amp;M

Points Per Game

3

52

Rushing Yards Per Game

51

134

Passing Yards Per Game

164

277

Total Yards Per Game

215

411
Individual Leaders
Miami Texas A&amp;M

Passing

Tyler Van Dyke

201 passing yards

17-22-1

1 touchdown

Conner Weigman

236 passing yards

18-23-0

5 touchdowns

Rushing

Henry Parrish Jr.

9 carries

90 yards

10 yards per rush

1 touchdown

Amari Daniels

7 carries

51 yards

7.3 per rush

0 touchdowns

Receiving

Colbie Young

4 receptions

79 yards

19.8 yards per reception

1 touchdown

Evan Stewart

8 receptions

115 yards

14.4 yards per reception

2 touchdowns

Defense

Francisco Mauigoa

5 total tackles

2 solo tackles

0.5 tackle for loss

0 sacks

Josh DeBerry

10 total tackles

7 solo tackles

1.5 tackles for loss

1 sack

