Cane commitment updates injury status, helping recruit Justin Flowe
Orange Park (FL) Oakleaf High School DE and Miami Hurricanes commitment Chantz Williams has set his official visit date to UM for Dec. 13 along with teammate and fellow commit Jalen Rivers.“That’s ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news