Canes have a QB in the class: Emory Williams commits to Miami
Milton (Fla.) High School QB Emory Williams' has been trending toward Miami for several weeks, and he took a pair of June visits to UM, the most recent an official visit that wrapped up June 19.Now...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news