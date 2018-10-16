CaneSport.com

Canes in the NFL: Week 6 highlights
CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:
DE Allen Bailey, Chiefs: 3 tackles, 2 solo
P Matt Bosher, Falcons: 4 punts, 45 average, long of 54, 1 inside 20
CB Artie Burns, Steelers: 1 tackles
DE Calais Campbell, Jaguars: 6 tackles, 4 solo, sack, TFL
DB Adrian Colbert, 49ers: 6 tackles, 4 solo
RB Frank Gore: 15 carries, 101 yards; 1 catch, 18 yards
Frank Gore bursts through the defense for a 32-yard gain
TE Jimmy Graham, Packers: 5 catches, 104 yards
Rodgers perfectly threads needle between defenders to Graham
TE Chris Herndon, Jets: 2 catches, 56 yards, TD
Chris Herndon gets first NFL touchdown off a fake screen pass
WR Allen Hurns, Cowboys: targeted 5 times, no catches
DB Rayshawn Jenkins, Chargers: 5 tackles, 3 solo, shared sack
RB Duke Johnson, Browns: 2 rushes, 36 yards; 4 catches, 73 yards
RB Lamar Miller, Texans: 15 rushes, 46 yards; 2 catches, 25 yards
TE David Njoku, Browns: 7 catches, 55 yards, TD
David Njoku outmuscles Chargers defender for TD
P Pat O'Donnell, Bears: 2 punts, 39.5 average, long of 42, 1 inside 20
LB Denzel Perryman, Chargers: 8 tackles, 2 solo
DT Olsen Pierre, Cardinals: 1 tackle
CB Sam Shields, Rams: 1 solo tackle
TE Erik Swoope, Colts: 1 catch, 2 yards, TD
Luck finds Erik Swoope in the diagonals for a quick TD
LB Olivier Vernon, Giants: 2 solo tackles, sack, TFL
RB Mark Walton, Bengals: 2 carries, -2 yards
Arizona Cardinals
Olsen Pierre
Atlanta Falcons
Matt Bosher
Carolina Panthers
Corn Elder
Greg Olsen
Chicago Bears
Deon Bush
Pat O'Donnell
Cincinnati Bengals
Mark Walton
Cleveland Browns
Jermaine Grace
Duke Johnson, Jr.
David Njoku
Chad Thomas
Dallas Cowboys
Allen Hurns
Denver Broncos
Jamal Carter
Green Bay Packers
Jimmy Graham
Herb Waters
Houston Texans
Seantrel Henderson
Lamar Miller
Stephen Morris
Indianapolis Colts
Erik Swoope
Jacksonville Jaguars
Calais Campbell
Dee Delaney
Brandon Linder
Kansas City Chiefs
Allen Bailey
Los Angeles Chargers
Travis Benjamin
Rayshawn Jenkins
Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Rams
Sam Shields
Miami Dolphins
Frank Gore
Malcolm Lewis
Rashawn Scott
Minnesota Vikings
Stacy Coley
Danny Isidora
New England Patriots
Braxton Berrios
Phillip Dorsett
New Orleans Saints
Trevor Darling
Al-Quadin Muhammad
New York Giants
Thurston Armbrister
Ray-Ray Armstrong
Olivier Vernon
RJ McIntosh
New York Jets
Christopher Herndon IV
Oakland Raiders
Jon Feliciano
Pittsburgh Steelers
Artie Burns
Anthony Chickillo
San Francisco 49ers
Adrian Colbert