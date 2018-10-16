CaneSport.com

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:





DE Allen Bailey, Chiefs: 3 tackles, 2 solo





P Matt Bosher, Falcons: 4 punts, 45 average, long of 54, 1 inside 20





CB Artie Burns, Steelers: 1 tackles





DE Calais Campbell, Jaguars: 6 tackles, 4 solo, sack, TFL





DB Adrian Colbert, 49ers: 6 tackles, 4 solo





RB Frank Gore: 15 carries, 101 yards; 1 catch, 18 yards

Frank Gore bursts through the defense for a 32-yard gain





TE Jimmy Graham, Packers: 5 catches, 104 yards

Rodgers perfectly threads needle between defenders to Graham





TE Chris Herndon, Jets: 2 catches, 56 yards, TD

Chris Herndon gets first NFL touchdown off a fake screen pass





WR Allen Hurns, Cowboys: targeted 5 times, no catches





DB Rayshawn Jenkins, Chargers: 5 tackles, 3 solo, shared sack





RB Duke Johnson, Browns: 2 rushes, 36 yards; 4 catches, 73 yards





RB Lamar Miller, Texans: 15 rushes, 46 yards; 2 catches, 25 yards





TE David Njoku, Browns: 7 catches, 55 yards, TD

David Njoku outmuscles Chargers defender for TD





P Pat O'Donnell, Bears: 2 punts, 39.5 average, long of 42, 1 inside 20





LB Denzel Perryman, Chargers: 8 tackles, 2 solo





DT Olsen Pierre, Cardinals: 1 tackle





CB Sam Shields, Rams: 1 solo tackle





TE Erik Swoope, Colts: 1 catch, 2 yards, TD

Luck finds Erik Swoope in the diagonals for a quick TD





LB Olivier Vernon, Giants: 2 solo tackles, sack, TFL





RB Mark Walton, Bengals: 2 carries, -2 yards