Miami Hurricanes alums continue to perform at a high level on a week-to-week basis. Here is how former Canes fared in the NFL in week five.

Tyrique Stevenson

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) celebrating on the field at the end of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Landover, Md. Chicago won 40-20.

Tyrique Stevenson is having a productive rookie season. The former Miami defensive back had nine total tackles (four solo) and an essential pass breakup, preventing a touchdown. He helped to snap a 14-game losing streak for the Chicago Bears.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmVh cnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCZWFyczwv YT4gQ0IgVHlyaXF1ZSBTdGV2ZW5zb24gaXMgZmluZGluZyBpdCwgZXNwZWNp YWxseSB3aGVuIGhlIGdldHMgdG8gcGxheSBNYW4gLS0gaGUmIzM5O3MgaW5z dGluY3RpdmUsIGFudGljaXBhdG9yeSwgYW5kIGV4cGxvc2l2ZSB3aGVuIGtl ZXBpbmcgdXAgd2l0aCBXUnMgZG93bmZpZWxkLjxicj48YnI+SSBtZWFuIExP T0sgYXQgdGhhdCBmaXJzdCByZXAsIGFic29sdXRlbHkgcGVyZmVjdCBwbGF5 LiBFeGNpdGVkIHRvIHdhdGNoIGhpbSBrZWVwIGdyb3dpbmcuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80TlFXUVk2M1RUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNE5R V1FZNjNUVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSb2JlcnQgU2NobWl0eiAoQHJvYmVy dGtzY2htaXR6KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JvYmVy dGtzY2htaXR6L3N0YXR1cy8xNzExNzg1OTI5MDgwMjEzOTgzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

K.J. Osborn

K.J. Osborn, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings

K.J. Osborn saw an increase in targets when Justin Jefferson went down with a hamstring injury. He had five receptions for 49 yards, including a long of 27 in a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins, Defensive Back, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rayshawn Jenkins added five solo tackles to his season total of 23 on the year in a 25-20 win over the Buffalo Bills. He also had a pass breakup.

Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell, Defensive Tackle, Atlanta Falcons

The 17-year vet Calais Campbell added three tackles to his season total in a 21-19 win over the Houston Texans.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW7igJl0IGJsb2NrIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ2FsYWlzQ2FtcGJlbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhbGFp c0NhbXBiZWxsPC9hPiDwn5iu4oCN8J+SqDxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NV0lMM3laOFlHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVdJTDN5 WjhZRzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBXaWxsaWFtIFJheW1vbmQgQ29tbXVuaWNh dGlvbnMgKEBXaWxsUmF5bW9uZFBSKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1dpbGxSYXltb25kUFIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTEwOTE3MzQ2Njk4MjAz ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios, Wide Receiver, Miami

Braxton Berrios had a quiet night registering two catches for 13 yards in a 31-16 win over the New York Giants.

Lou Hedley

Lou Hedley, Punter, Miami

Lou Hedley recorded his second seven-punt game with the New Orleans Saints this season. He punted for a 43.9 with three landing inside the 20-yard line in a 34-0 shutout of the New England Patriots.