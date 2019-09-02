Canes still pushing for ‘Bama commit, face uphill battle
Miami Gardens Carol City High School WR Thaiu Jones-Bell is an Alabama commitment, and he says the Hurricanes continue to push hard.“I’ve been talking to Miami lately, have been talking to coach St...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news