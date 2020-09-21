Coach's take: Canes face uphill push to try and sway QB Jake Garcia
Rush Propst is a legendary high school coach dating back to 1989, and he's won a national championship and numerous state titles during tenures at Hoover High School in Alabama and Colquitt County ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news