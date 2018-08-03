Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-03 04:19:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach's take: Closer look at recent commit Jalar Holley

Yqltxwrd05vtap6p9fl6
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Perhaps no one knows as well as Fyrone Davis just what UM has landed in recent Buford (Ga.) High School DL commitment Jalar Holley.Davis, an assistant coach at Buford, says the Canes have a tremend...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}